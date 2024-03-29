Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $962.49. 461,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $880.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

