Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,012. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

