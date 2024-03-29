Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEFree Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,012. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.