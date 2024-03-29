BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $181,604.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001568 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.