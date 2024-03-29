Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 3,962 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

