Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.