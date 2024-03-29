HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.77 ($7.36) and last traded at €6.67 ($7.25). Approximately 2,343,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,846% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.63 ($7.21).

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.08.

HelloFresh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.