Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

