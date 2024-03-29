Oasys Price Hits $0.0950 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $197.69 million and $2.08 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09572279 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,213,385.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars.

