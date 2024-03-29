Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00017870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $281.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00076190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

