Flare Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $12.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,832,140,430 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,818,822,662.78902 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03489936 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,552,467.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

