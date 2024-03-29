Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

CVX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

