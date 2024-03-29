Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

