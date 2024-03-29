NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Posts Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,093,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,403. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

