Navalign LLC Sells 938 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

V traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

