Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,043 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. 5,425,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

