Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,830. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

