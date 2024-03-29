Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $198.17. 1,052,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $198.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

