Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,203. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

