Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.86. 17,180,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

