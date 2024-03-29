Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 7,595,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

