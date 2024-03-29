Caprock Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $970.47. The company had a trading volume of 685,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $924.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.81. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

