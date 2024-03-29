Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.89.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
