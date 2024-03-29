Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,120,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,795. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.