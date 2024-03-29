Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.4 %

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,120,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,795. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

