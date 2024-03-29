BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 165,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,552. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

