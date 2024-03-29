Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NBXG stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 11.75. 288,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.93. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

