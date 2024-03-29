Acuity Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.73. 315,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

