Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
