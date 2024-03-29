Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 11,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

