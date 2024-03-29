Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 36,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 91,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

