Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Up 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 4,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

