Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 20,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 10,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Vapotherm Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
Featured Stories
