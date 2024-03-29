Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 0.6%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 20,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 10,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vapotherm

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

