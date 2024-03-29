Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 1.7%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.10 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06). 1,819,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,443,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.04).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of £571.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,923.08%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

