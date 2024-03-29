GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 3.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 156,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 120,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
