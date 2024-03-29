1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.