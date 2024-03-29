1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 0.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
