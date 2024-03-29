Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.73 ($44.27) and last traded at €40.20 ($43.70). Approximately 3,056,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.84 ($43.30).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.09 and a 200 day moving average of €41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.