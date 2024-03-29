BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.02 and last traded at C$128.56. Approximately 47,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 44,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.12.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.86.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.