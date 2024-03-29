Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
About Azimut Exploration
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.