Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

