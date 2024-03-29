ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

