Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
Shares of AVACF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
About Avance Gas
