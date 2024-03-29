Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.8 %

ATDRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 676,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.