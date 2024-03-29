Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.8 %
ATDRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 676,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
About Auto Trader Group
