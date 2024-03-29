Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

