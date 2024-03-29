ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Down 1.7 %

ASMIY traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $612.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.69. ASM International has a 1-year low of $343.37 and a 1-year high of $661.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.55.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

