Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,441,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 5,928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.88. 191,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,930. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
