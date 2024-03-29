Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of ATUUF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
About Tenaz Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.