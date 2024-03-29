Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATUUF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

