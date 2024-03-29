Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,136 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.59% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 167,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLOI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

