Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,666 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

