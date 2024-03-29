Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

HQY traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 624,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock worth $5,863,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

