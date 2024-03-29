VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,238 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.