Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.47. The stock had a trading volume of 512,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,763. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

